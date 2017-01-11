Learn the ABC’s of Parent Teacher Conferences

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Teachers are real people with a heart for students and learning. Parents are real people whose children are their heart. Keeping this in mind during parent teacher conferences and following some basic tips, working together can be so much more effective and fun. Maranda invited Allyson Apsey and Lindsay Jipping in studio to talk about this important topic. Check out the video above for some amazing advice!

A= Assume positive intent

Teachers go into the field of education with a service-oriented heart, hoping to change the world one student at a time. Parents hold their newborn child with dreams of the possibilities life will have to offer him or her. When the partnership of parents and teachers comes together knowing that each wants positive things for students, amazing things can happen.

B= Be prepared

Pay close attention to homework, to what your child is saying about their learning, and read newsletters carefully. Doing your “homework” will make conferences much more meaningful for parents. Teachers would love for you to have a list of questions and they welcome your suggestions. We know that you are an expert on your child. Teachers not only value you and your input, but they want to know what you think!

C= Cooperation

Don’t let the conference end before you ask the teacher what you can do to support your child over the next few months of the school year. Taking a keen interest in your child’s learning and doing what you can to support what is happening in school will help your child have a successful school year. Teachers view you as an important partner in the education of your child. Follow up with the teacher after conferences on goals/areas of concerns that were shared at conferences.