GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-It’s hard to believe that children in our own community are going to bed hungry. The reality is hunger doesn’t discriminate. The IM Kid’s 3rd Meal Program is working to provide a last meal of the day for hundreds of children, who would otherwise go without. Your donation of food items can go a long way. The video above is a look at how one jar of peanut butter, and one loaf of bread can help several kids. The next time you’re grocery shopping, keep in mind the impact one item can make. It’s bigger than you may think. Below is a list of drop off locations at State Farm Agencies, where you can bring your food items. Donations can be dropped off at the following locations through February 1, 2016.

IMPACT IS EASY

Everyday 473 lunches are packed for local kids

A small jar of peanut butter and jelly makes 23 sandwiches

A large jar of peanut butter and jelly makes 50 sandwiches

Loaves of bread needed are 42 per day

A 6 lb can of pears makes 29 fruit cups-it takes 13 cans each day

Each day trail mix for all kids uses 6 boxes of Cheerios, 15 cups of raisins, 6 bags of Pretzels

STATE FARM INSURANCE DONATION DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

Tom Wilcox

117 N Division St.

Carson City, MI 48811

Marsha Veenstra

4807 Cascade Road SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Scott Southland

1063 4 Mile RD NW Suite 100

Grand Rapids, MI 49544

Brett Younce

430 68th St. STE 3

Grand Rapids, MI 49548

Rick Rogusky

2300 S State Rd,

Ionia, MI 48846

Sara Ocampo Rolon

2258 28th St SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49508

Michael Culp

912 East Grand River Avenue Suite 2

Portland, MI 48875

Sterling Massey 5384 S. Division Kentwood, MI 49548

Luke Bagnall

1277 36th Street SW

Wyoming MI 49509