You are not alone: Advice to teens about handling stress and life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Students today experience more pressure than ever due to academic demands, extra curricular activities, the potential negative influences of social media, and relationships with peers and adults in their lives. If you are a teen struggling with these issues, know that you are not alone. In the video above, Maranda plays a round of ‘True or False’ with students from Rockford High School. The answers may surprise you!

Surviving and Thriving During the Teenage Years is a free presentation that’s open to all at Rockford High School. Learn from the students and staff as they present on how to self-advocate, cope with stressors of school and life, and develop meaningful relationships along the way. Participants will leave with strategies and skills to promote resiliency and support to navigate the teenage years.

Don’t miss this life changing event on January 11th from 6:30-8 p.m. at Rockford High School.