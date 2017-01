GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.

The Middle

8 p.m.

Frankie wins a month of free maid service; Mike and Rusty look for assisted living for their dad.

American Housewife

8:30 p.m.

The Ottos struggle with being stuck at home without power during a snowstorm.

Presidential Address

9 p.m.

President Barack Obama’s farewell address.

Fresh Of the Boat

9:30 p.m.

Alison wonders if she and Eddie have lost their spark.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

10 p.m.

Coulson is unaware of a dark secret May is hiding; Aida is determined to find the Darkhold.

24 Hour News 8 @ Eleven

The day’s major news events, business reports, local sports updates, weather information and tomorrow’s forecast are presented by the News 8 Team.

Jimmy Kimmel Live

11:30 p.m.

Actress Amy Adams; actress Naomie Harris; Blink-182 performs.

