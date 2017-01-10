Healthy breakfast: veggie frittata

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Warm up on a chilly West Michigan morning with a healthy and satisfying breakfast. This veggie frittata is perfect if you’re looking for an easy, make ahead breakfast that’s packed with protein. What’s a frittata? Basically is a crustless baked egg dish much like a quiche.

For many people breakfast can get boring so they skip it. We all know what happens when you skip breakfast… you’re starving by lunch and all of those healthy promises go out the window to satisfy the hunger pains. We pledge to “be good tomorrow” instead and the vicious cycle repeats.

This veggie frittata is great because you can make it ahead and portion it out to take on the go throughout the week.

Recipe: Veggie Frittata

Ingredients:

2 whole eggs

1/3 cup chopped broccoli

1/3 cup chopped red peppers

1/4 cup of southwest style shredded potatoes

1/4 cup of 2% shredded cheese

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Start by sauteing your veggies in 1-2 tablespoons of coconut oil until softened. Be careful not to overcook them because they will continue to cook in the oven. Transfer veggies to a small greased baking dish. Whisk two eggs and season with salt and pepper. Pour eggs over the veggie mix. Gently stir in cheese. Bake for 30 minutes or until the center is set.