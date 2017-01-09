Healthy twist: sweet potato nacho fries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Warm up this winter with a healthier twist on classic comfort food! This is a great game day meal or perfect for an easy Friday night instead of ordering a calorie loaded pizza. The sweet potatoes give you a healthy and hearty base while the toppings keep it fresh yet satisfying.

This dish starts by baking your sweet potato fries in coconut oil and then loading them up with healthy protein like roasted chicken and black beans. Next comes chopped fresh veggies like red bell pepper, jalapenos and a sprinkle of low-fat shredded cheese. If you are looking to share this dish double the recipe because it’s so yummy! Plan one sweet potato per person if you are eating this dish solo as a “meal”.

Recipe: Loaded Sweet Potato Nacho Fries

Ingredients:

1 sweet potato- cut into fries (skin on)

1 tablespoon coconut oil

Seasoning blend: cumin, salt, pepper, paprika

1/2 cup roasted chicken- diced or shredded

1/2 cup black beans- drained and rinsed

1/4 cup chopped red bell pepper

Jalapenos

1/4 or 1/2 cup of shredded 2% colby jack cheese

Plain, nonfat greek yogurt

Guacamole

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray. Melt 1 tablespoon of coconut oil and toss the raw sweet potatoes in oil. Next season your fries with a few generous dashes of each seasoning listed above. Toss to coat. Bake fries, stirring occasionally until crispy and fork tender. Approx. 30 minutes.

Remove fries from oven and top with chicken, black beans, peppers and cheese. Bake for 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve with plain-non fat greek yogurt for dipping or fresh guacamole.