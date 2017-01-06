Upgrade your home with these easy weekend projects

By Published: Updated:
beautiful living room house


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) -With a little planning, there are a number of quick and easy projects that can be accomplished in a weekend.

sink
Photo courtesy of Standale Interiors

Inject elegance into your daily life with a faucet that ups the ante in looks and quality. Just make sure the configuration matches your existing sink, or you might end up replacing that, too. But that’s certainly an option too!

wall with trim moldings
Photo courtesy of Standale Interiors

Beaded board/wainscotting lends a traditional touch to kitchens and bathrooms. Cut holes in the boards or sheets for outlets, phone jacks, and other wall necessities.

wall with trim moldings
Photo courtesy of Standale Interiors

For a modern take on beaded board, try wider plank paneling in a pattern. To make it really easy, make sure you purchase it already primed.

vanity with sink
Photo courtesy of Standale Interiors

A room will have items that work well enough—say, a floor, toilet, or shower in a bathroom. Carefully selecting certain pieces and redoing them for impact and usefulness can give your bathroom the feel of a much larger remodel without the expense or trouble. Many times, vanities, sinks, and accessories can be bought as packages, reducing cost and eliminating the hassle of multiple choices. Upgrade accessories, too, if possible, including mirrors, light switches, and light fixtures.

table kitchen island
Photo courtesy of Standale Interiors

Even small kitchens with the right traffic flow probably have enough room for a kitchen island—and it doesn’t have to be an expensive option either. Off-the-shelf counter-height tables offer helpful work surface area for prep and, in a pinch, serving, too. Look for an option with open storage, and install wirebaskets and other storage accessories to use that vertical space, too. Bonus: this island can be wheeled anywhere you may need it.

And for really easy projects:

cabinet hardware
Photo courtesy of Standale Interiors

Switch out your cabinetry hardware.

switchplate outlet
Photo courtesy of Standale Interiors

Add decorative outlet and switchplate covers.

house numbers
Photo courtesy of Standale Interiors

Do something creative with your house numbers.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s