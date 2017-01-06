Upgrade your home with these easy weekend projects

Related Coverage Get inspired at the New Home and Remodeling Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) -With a little planning, there are a number of quick and easy projects that can be accomplished in a weekend.

Inject elegance into your daily life with a faucet that ups the ante in looks and quality. Just make sure the configuration matches your existing sink, or you might end up replacing that, too. But that’s certainly an option too!

Beaded board/wainscotting lends a traditional touch to kitchens and bathrooms. Cut holes in the boards or sheets for outlets, phone jacks, and other wall necessities.

For a modern take on beaded board, try wider plank paneling in a pattern. To make it really easy, make sure you purchase it already primed.

A room will have items that work well enough—say, a floor, toilet, or shower in a bathroom. Carefully selecting certain pieces and redoing them for impact and usefulness can give your bathroom the feel of a much larger remodel without the expense or trouble. Many times, vanities, sinks, and accessories can be bought as packages, reducing cost and eliminating the hassle of multiple choices. Upgrade accessories, too, if possible, including mirrors, light switches, and light fixtures.

Even small kitchens with the right traffic flow probably have enough room for a kitchen island—and it doesn’t have to be an expensive option either. Off-the-shelf counter-height tables offer helpful work surface area for prep and, in a pinch, serving, too. Look for an option with open storage, and install wirebaskets and other storage accessories to use that vertical space, too. Bonus: this island can be wheeled anywhere you may need it.

And for really easy projects:

Switch out your cabinetry hardware.

Add decorative outlet and switchplate covers.

Do something creative with your house numbers.