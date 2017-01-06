Grand Rapids, MI—The Kent County Human Trafficking Task Force’s mission is to build awareness, collaboration, and investigative capacity to address sex and labor trafficking in Kent County. Our goal is to bring community members together so that they recognize human trafficking when they encounter it and know how to respond

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. The Kent County Human Trafficking Task Force will raise awareness by promoting events happening throughout West Michigan. Below is a list of events taking place; including date, time and location.

Task Force General Membership Meeting

Tuesday January 24th from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

Kent County Court House, room to be determined

Justice for Our Neighbors/First United Methodist Church Prayer Service

Monday January 15 at 6:30 PM

Upper Room at First United Methodist Church

Vesper Service for Victims of Trafficking

Sunday January 29 at 3:00 PM

Dominican Chapel/Marywood

Sex Trafficking: Bringing Light to Those in Darkness

Friday January 27, 2017 from 8:30am – 11:30am

Dominican Center/Marywood

From Darkness to Light

Saturday February 11 from 8:15 am – 4:30 pm

Lansing Catholic Central

Food Chain Film

Monday January 16th from 1:00pm – 2:00 pm

Dominican Center/Marywood

Child Sexual Abuse/Human Trafficking Awareness Workshop

Saturday January 14 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Caledonia Kent County Library

Simply Aware Conference, WAR

Friday January 13 from 7:00pm-9:00pm and Saturday January 14 from 9:00am-3:00pm

Grand Rapids First

For more information regarding each event, please go to http://stopthistraffic.org/.