Grand Rapids, MI—The Kent County Human Trafficking Task Force’s mission is to build awareness, collaboration, and investigative capacity to address sex and labor trafficking in Kent County. Our goal is to bring community members together so that they recognize human trafficking when they encounter it and know how to respond
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. The Kent County Human Trafficking Task Force will raise awareness by promoting events happening throughout West Michigan. Below is a list of events taking place; including date, time and location.
Task Force General Membership Meeting
Tuesday January 24th from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Kent County Court House, room to be determined
Justice for Our Neighbors/First United Methodist Church Prayer Service
Monday January 15 at 6:30 PM
Upper Room at First United Methodist Church
Vesper Service for Victims of Trafficking
Sunday January 29 at 3:00 PM
Dominican Chapel/Marywood
Sex Trafficking: Bringing Light to Those in Darkness
Friday January 27, 2017 from 8:30am – 11:30am
Dominican Center/Marywood
From Darkness to Light
Saturday February 11 from 8:15 am – 4:30 pm
Lansing Catholic Central
Food Chain Film
Monday January 16th from 1:00pm – 2:00 pm
Dominican Center/Marywood
Child Sexual Abuse/Human Trafficking Awareness Workshop
Saturday January 14 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Caledonia Kent County Library
Simply Aware Conference, WAR
Friday January 13 from 7:00pm-9:00pm and Saturday January 14 from 9:00am-3:00pm
Grand Rapids First
For more information regarding each event, please go to http://stopthistraffic.org/.