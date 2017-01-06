Calling all brides: Grand Rapids Bridal Show this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Calling all brides! Wedding planning can be overwhelming with all the choices and price tags. Checking out the Grand Rapids Bridal Show at DeVos Place this weekend can help make your decision making easy and fun. Award-winning wedding experts, beautiful event sites, delicious samples and the area’s largest bridal fashion show are among the highlights brides & grooms can expect to see there!



Show information:

47th Annual Grand Rapids Bridal Show

January 6 & 7, 2017

Friday 5-9pm, Saturday 11am-5pm

Register for tickets here.

Fashion Show times:

Friday 7:30pm

Saturday 1pm & 3pm