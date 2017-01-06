Calling all brides: Grand Rapids Bridal Show this weekend

wedding bride groom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Calling all brides! Wedding planning can be overwhelming with all the choices and price tags. Checking out the Grand Rapids Bridal Show at DeVos Place this weekend can help make your decision making easy and fun. Award-winning wedding experts, beautiful event sites, delicious samples and the area’s largest bridal fashion show are among the highlights brides & grooms can expect to see there!


Show information:
47th Annual Grand Rapids Bridal Show
January 6 & 7, 2017
Friday 5-9pm, Saturday 11am-5pm
Register for tickets here.

Fashion Show times:
Friday 7:30pm
Saturday 1pm & 3pm

