Winter weekend family fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) Winter weekends are the perfect time to get the family out and about to enjoy all West Michigan has to offer. Check out Maranda's top picks in this week's Five Star Family Fun Update.

Final weekend for Holiday Traditions Around the World at Fredrick Meijer Gardens

See the glow of nearly 400,000 lights, strolling carolers, visits from Santa, rooftop reindeer and more than 40 international trees and displays.

Regular admission rates: Adults $14.50, children (5-13) $7, children (3-4) $4 children 2 and under free. Free to members

Active Saturdays! In January at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute with snowshoeing, sledding, trails and more!

Saturday, January 7, 14, 21, and 28

10 am – 4 pm

Start the new year out on an active note at the Institute. The Visitor Center will be open Saturdays in January for guests to try out a pair of snowshoes, participate in family crafts, join in on a guided hike, and enjoy a healthy snack. The trails and sledding hill will be open and accessible dawn to dusk. Winter fun for everyone with a healthy focus!

Video Games Live with the Grand Rapids Symphony at DeVos Performance Hall

Saturday, January 7 – 8pm

Video Games Live™ is an immersive concert event featuring music from the most popular video games of all time. Watch video footage from Mario™, Zelda™, Halo®, Final Fantasy®, Warcraft®, Skyrim®, Kingdom Hearts®, Metal Gear Solid®, Sonic the Hedgehog®, Chrono Cross®, Street Fighter II® and more timed to live music with synchronized lighting effects. Soloists, electronic percussionists, live action and unique interactive segments create an explosive entertainment experience!

Grand Rapids Griffins Friday and Saturday

Friday, January 6 – Griffins vs Charlotte Checkers

Game time 7pm

The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) is teaming up with the Grand Rapids Griffins to stop a silent killer, lung cancer caused by radon gas. KCHD staff will be giving away thousands of radon test kits on the upper concourse near section 128 (while supplies last). For those not attending the Griffins game, KCHD is offering free radon test kits to Kent County residents at all three of its locations until the supply runs out.

Saturday, January 7 – Griffins vs Rockford IceHogs

Game time 7pm

Super Hero Night with the Grand Rapids Griffins

Meet Superman, Batman and Flash – Plus goalie helmet giveaway

Beatrix Potter’s 150th Birthday

January 6 8am-9pm

The Muskegon Community College Hendrik Meijer Library is commemorating the 150th anniversary of the birth of world famous English author Beatrix Potter, with a display of her books and a personal collection of 50 miniature Warne animal characters. An iconic author, illustrator, natural scientist, and conservationist, Potter is best known for her children’s books featuring animals, such as those in The Tale of Peter Rabbit. She was a trailblazer for women of her time. This informative exhibit can be viewed now through Sunday, January 22