Winter fun in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – Start the new year out on an active note at the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute.

This winter, join the Institute for Active Saturdays! The Visitor Center will be open Saturdays in January for guests to try out a pair of snowshoes, participate in family crafts, join in on a guided hike, and enjoy a healthy snack. The trails and sledding hill will be open and accessible dawn to dusk. Winter fun for everyone with a healthy focus!

Active Saturdays!

Saturday, January 7, 14, 21, and 28

10 am – 4 pm

Many thanks to Spectrum Health Pennock Hospital and Foundation for their funding support to make Active Saturdays! possible and FREE.

Snowshoeing tips:

1. Dress appropriately for the weather and in layers.

2. Make sure you are comfortable with getting your snowshoes on and off before going outside.

3. Like hiking in any situation, it is important to let someone know where you are going and when they should expect you back..

4. Poles are not necessary, but can provide extra balance and support, especially in tricky terrain or deep snow. They also can provide additional exercise for your upper body, helping to keep you warm.



Have you ever seen luging before? Well, you can try this Olympic sport right here in West Michigan.