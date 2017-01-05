Get inspired at the New Home and Remodeling Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV)- This weekend, January 6th-8th, there’s only one place to be if you’re looking for ideas when it comes to remodeling or building a new home. The Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Home Show has made waves in West Michigan as one of the must-attend during expo season.

PHOTOS: 2015 NEW HOME AND REMODELING SHOW

Attractions include the Idea House, Top Ten New Home Products, and HBA Expert Panel. Plus you can stop by and see the WOTV 4 Women Remodeling experts at Standale Interiors in their booth space!

EXPERT SEMINARS.

With Interior design, the latest in home technology, kitchen design, and DIY homeowner workshops, get more out of the show with seminars from local and national experts!

Click Here for Seminar Schedules

THE IDEA HOUSE.

If you’re looking for inspiration, walk through the Idea House in the center of the show, where our exhibitors have created fresh spaces to get your creative juices flowing!

Click Here for Show Features

Where:

DeVos Place

Show times:

January 6 – noon-9pm

January 7 – 10am-9pm

January 8 – 11am-5pm

Tickets:

Adults: $9

Children (6-14): $4

Buy tickets here