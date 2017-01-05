30 day de-clutter challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – A new year has begun, and yet everything feels the same. Your house, your office… your life. Many have found that de-cluttering can be the first step to a fresh, new start. By simply cleaning up and getting organized, you begin the journey of getting your life back on track. The journey to rejuvenation. The journey to happy. So, where to begin? The fridge, of course.
1) Fridge
2) Pantry
3) Bathroom 1
4) Bathroom 2
5) Shoes
6) Kitchen sink
7) Garage
8) Car 1
9) Car 2
10) Cosmetics/make-up
11) Medicine cabinet
12) Utensils
13) Computer/phone
14) Office
15) Books/magazines
16) Kids toys
17) Freezer
18) Paperwork/bills
19) Jewelry
20) Laundry room
21) Winter gear
22) Summer/pool
23) Movies/games
24) Clothes
25) More clothes
26) Junk drawer
27) Travel items
28) Holiday décor
29) Craft supplies
30) Pet items
