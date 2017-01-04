Sex trafficking – how to prevent and protect our children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) Sex trafficking may sound like a distant danger, but it is happening right here in West Michigan. Grand Rapids First, in partnership with Women at Risk International, is holding a special conference to help protect the children in our community. It will teach us to to perceive, prevent and protect children from human trafficking.

Simply Aware Conference

Friday, January 13, from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Saturday, January 14, from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Grand Rapids First

2100 44th St SW

Wyoming

Open to ages 12 and older. (Parents, please be advised that the material is sensitive but will be covered in a safe manner.) Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, bus drivers, Sunday school teachers, flight attendants, hotel workers, neighbors…anyone can learn to spot and prevent human trafficking.

Friday Night:

All attendees meet together to hear the keynote speaker followed by a personal story from a Michigan parent whose child was rescued from human trafficking.

Saturday:

Youth – Students will meet in the Life Center to hear from a speaker who’ll teach how to recognize signs of trafficking in order to protect themselves and their peers without risk. Additional instructors will teach basic self defense moves, and a time of Q&A will close out the session.

Adults – Adults will meet in the Worship Center. Experts in the field of human trafficking will teach how to recognize the signs of human trafficking, understand who becomes potential victims, and discover safe ways to prevent and protect children.

Tickets are $5.00, lunch can be purchased for an additional $5.00 at the event.