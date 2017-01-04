Putting parents back in the driver’s seat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) When you become a parent, no one hands you an owner’s manual and sometimes you need help along the way. That’s why Wedgwood Christian Services has created some special parenting classes “Taking Back the Wheel. Putting Parents in the Driver’s Seat”.

It’s an 11-week parenting series to help educate parents to change their perspective and expectations of their children. The goal is to help improve relationships and improve behaviors.

Parents need to know they are not alone, most parents experience times when they just don’t know what to do to reach their children. Understanding how your child’s mind works, where behavior comes from and how behavior works can be helpful in developing ways to interact with that child and get great results.

This workshop was designed to be preventative and it is for all parents and people working with children on a regular basis. You don’t have to be currently experiencing a parenting issue to benefit from the workshop.

Wedgwood Christian Services 616-942-7294