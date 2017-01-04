How to keep New Year’s resolutions as a family

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — The new year is a great time to make resolutions and set goals. Together as a family, you can work toward strengthening relationships and cheering each other on! To get started setting goals as a family in 2017, follow these tips:

1. Commit to a resolution as a family

If a resolution for your family is to get healthy, everyone has to eat the same way. Dad can’t eat Oreos®, when mom is eating kale, especially if kids are involved because they will crave the Oreos®. Any New Year’s resolution has to be a whole family commitment. Make the change together.

2. Set New Year’s resolutions with your spouse

A lot of the time resolutions are personal. Whether it’s to lose weight, visit family, travel, etc., we think in terms of “I” not we. Sit down with your partner and together make some resolutions you can do as a couple. Some ideas could include: spend at least two weekends away from the kids in the New Year, contribute $100 a week to a joint savings account for a vacation, have a “date night” once a week. Setting and accomplishing goals together will strengthen your relationship. It will also make succeeding easier when you have someone holding you accountable.

3. Help your kids make New Year’s resolutions.

Why not help your kids reach their goals too? Sit down together and help them develop some kid-friendly New Year’s resolutions and then together you and your children can talk about the experience of reaching and setting goals. A skill they can carry throughout life and into adulthood.

4. Create a goal board.

Create a vision board using old magazines, newspapers or print out images from online. Visualize the family’s goals in a board. Choose images that will inspire and motivate.

5. Celebrate success.

If you and your partner reach a goal, celebrate together. If one of your kid’s reaches a goal, celebrate with them. If you reach a personal goal for “one”, share the good news with your family and celebrate with them. Celebrate each other’s accomplishments. This encourages and supports the completion of other goals.

