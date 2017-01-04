Bat conservation through robotics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) Congratulations to a great group of students from Orchard View Elementary School. Ten students who created the first ever LEGO League Robotics Team and brought home some very special honors.  In December, the team came in 2nd place in the state robotics competition in Flint. And Maranda was there as the team presented their award-winning robot and their presentation on bat conservation to their school. It was a great  chance to see STEM in action and to hear about how these students designed, built, and programmed their robot.

 

