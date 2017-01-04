AARP Hosts online career fair focused on part-time work

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – As part of a long-standing commitment to provide resources and programs that support experienced workers at various stages of their career, AARP is hosting an Online Career Fair focused on Part-Time Work on January 26, 2017 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. This live, online event provides the 50+ with the opportunity to recharge their job search, and connect with local and national employers – all from the comfort of home!

More than 40 employers looking for part time workers will participate in the free online fair. This live event is a great way for job seekers to:

· Re-charge their job search

· Connect with local and national employers and volunteer organizations, such as Lord & Taylor, Jackson Hewitt and Goodwill Industries

· Chat with recruiters, submit résumés, view job openings, and tap into on-site educational resources

· Get timely job search advice during four live webinars and half-dozen live scheduled chats.

· Play games that help brush up on job search skills (and enter for a chance to win a prize!).

· Connect with other job seekers

· Get a sneak peek at AARP’s new Digital Skills Inventory that helps job seekers polish the digital skills they need to find a job or keep the job they have.

“AARP recognizes that West Michigan residents age 50+ are looking for part-time work,” said Jennifer Muñoz, Associate State Director of AARP Michigan. “This online event was created by AARP to embrace, empower and encourage older Americans to achieve their career goals.”

Register here for the Online Career Fair.

Can’t make the live date? Register anyway! By registering, you’ll gain entry to the Virtual Career Environment and access jobs, tip sheets and view webinars on demand. Don’t forget to share this opportunity with friends and family who might be interested.