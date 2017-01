GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.

The Middle

8 p.m.

The Hecks spend New Year’s Day trying to stave off a zombie apocalypse in the Orson escape room.

American Housewife

8:30 p.m.

Anna-Kat steals something from a classmate’s house while over on a playdate.

Fresh Off the Boat

9 p.m.

Jessica reveals shocking details about her past during a U.S. citizenship interview.

The Real O’Neals

9:30 p.m.

Eileen faces obstacles to being with VP Murray that make her doubt her desires.

David Blaine : Beyond Magic

10 p.m.

The magician astonishes celebrities with his signature brand of street magic.

24 Hour News 8 @ Eleven

The day’s major news events, business reports, local sports updates, weather information and tomorrow’s forecast are presented by the News 8 Team.

Jimmy Kimmel Live

11:30 p.m.

Actress Taraji P. Henson; actor Jovan Adepo; Mike Posner performs.

