Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOTV)-All throughout the year- our Social Sizzle partners have been giving back to West Michigan. Here are a few of the ways these local companies Live Local and Give Local…

This year-the Ionia ISD and the students of the Youth Advisory Council have been planning and implementing ways to make students become future leaders of our community. The student led programs implement a statewide safe driving conference, educational camps and the grassroots feeding program: IM Kid’s 3rd meal.

As a leading global healthcare company-Perrigo-and the Perrigo Foundation are providing financial support to nonprofit organizations that enhance the health, well being and education of individuals and families in West Michigan-and in all of the communities they serve.

Real Estate with a purpose…Sunday Dinner, a real estate company is partnering with local non-profits to make a difference in the lives of children and education. Staff members volunteer their time-and give a percentage of their commissions back to local non-profits.

Firekeepers Casino is about so much more than gaming. The casino doent just give prizes on the gaming floor. They’re giving back to local veterans, women and children of domestic abuse, protecting our natural waters, and bringing a first of it’s kind-restaurant with gardens to West Michigan-which will grow food for local schools and pantries helping those less fortunate.

Helping the west Michigan age gracefully is Porter Hills. For years, Porter Hills has provided residents, who have outlived their resources, a new safe haven through the Benevolent Fund. Because of fun and interactive community events-local seniors no longer need to worry about outliving their financial resources.