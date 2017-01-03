Behind the scenes of North Bark Pet Grooming

WOTV 4 Women web staff Published:
pet-grooming


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – If you want your furry family member to feel like they never left home, North Bark Pet Grooming is the place. Maranda visited this local business to find out more about their services. Check out the video above to see the process and Maranda tries something new!

Owner of North Bark Pet Grooming, Lisa, has always loved animals. She is a graduate of Paragon School of Pet Grooming and is also a certified master groomer. Always looking to improve her education. Her goal is to run a business that’s all about the animals.

