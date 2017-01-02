Keep your resolutions as a family: Tips to stay active

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) The New Year is a time for reflection and resolutions. If your family members are turning into couch potatoes, get them moving with activities and ways to make it fun.

Priority Health recommends planning together. One tool is a Family Activity calendar from Let’s Move that lets you track activity and meals for each day.

Exercise doesn’t have to be dull or structured. Go outside and play, chase each other around the living room, clean up the house or the yard, or have a dance party. Find activities that are so fun, kids don’t even realize they’re exercising.

Exercise is only part of the picture of a healthy family. Eating a nutritious, balanced diet is also important. Get the kids involved by letting them pick recipes, shop for ingredients, and prepare the food. Encourage them to try new things by letting them pick out a new fruit or vegetable.

