The Bachelor season 21: surprises, drama, and romance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Bachelor season 21 is full of surprises, drama, and romance. What do a dolphin-loving woman; a successful businesswoman who runs her parents multi-million-dollar flooring empire; a bachelorette, who is hiding a big secret about her past involving Nick; and a no-nonsense Southern belle, who has Nick in her cross-hairs for a big country wedding, all have in common? They all have their sights set on making Nick Viall their future husband.

Will Viall be able to get past heartbreak in hopes of, this time, finding his happy ending?

Let’s go through ghosts of girlfriends past, shall we…

Take 1: Andi Dorfman

On season 10 of The Bachelorette, Andi Dorfman said goodbye to Nick Viall just before he was able to pick out a ring. Understandably, Viall left heart broken.

Dorfman ended up choosing Josh Murray… which ended up being anything but a fairytale.

Since then, Dorfman has ended things with Murray and wrote a book called “It’s Not Okay.” In this book she spilled interesting fantasy suite details with Viall, as well accusing Josh as being an “emotional abuser.”

Take 2: Kaitlyn Bristowe

Kaitlyn Bristowe might as well have been punching Viall’s heart.

In a season where we thought he might just win, he fell short once again. On the finale night, Viall walked up to Bristowe with an engagement ring in his pocket, only to be sent home.

Who could forget Bristowe’s sex scandal on the show with Viall? She clearly had strong feelings for him, just more so for another.

Bristowe ended up choosing Shawn Booth, Viall’s arch nemesis on season 11, and since then have lived a happy, hilarious life together – as told by Snapchat and Instagram.

The two are in no rush to get married, but seem to completely enjoy each others presence.

Take 3: Amanda Stanton

Viall’s first love interest when entering Bachelor in Paradise season 3 was darling mother of 2, Amanda Stanton. They seemed to be really hitting it off – when suddenly, Murray walked in.

After rubbing it in Viall’s face day after day, make out after make out, Stanton made it clear where her heart lied… with Murray.

Yup, you’re reading correctly, Murray stole his girl twice.

The two ended up getting engaged, posting many adorable “family” photos with the kids on their Instagrams. It wasn’t until December 2016 that the couple decided to call it quits. From the looks of it, the relationship ended amicably. Murray posted a photo holding Stanton’s daughter Charlie, stating “I will always love this precious little angel.”

Take 4: Jen Saviano

After Stanton crushed his heart in a million pieces, Viall moved on to a sexy brunette, Jen Saviano. Sadly, their romance was brief, as Saviano entered Bachelor in Paradise season 3 near the end.

Though their relationship was passionate, friendly, and wall-breaking, when it came down to it, Viall couldn’t tie the knot.

“I wanted to say I was in love with you, but something in my heart just said I can’t,” he said to Saviano on the final episode. Although, after the final rose, Saviano and Viall both agreed that it was the right decision.

Nick stated on his Instagram, “It’s hard saying goodbye to someone as incredible as @jensav11. One of the most beautiful, graceful, and intelligent women I’ve ever met. So lucky to have had her in my life. She deserves the world. #bachelorinparadise.”

The much-anticipated season 21of the hit romance reality series, “The Bachelor,” premieres, MONDAY, JANUARY 2 on My ABC WOTV 4.

