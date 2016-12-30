Healthy Holiday Tip: Drink Water

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Give yourself a simple gift for the holidays. Drink water. It may sound basic but sometimes we need simple reminders to care for ourselves. One half to one gallon per day and purified is best. The season gets crazy with extra events and to-dos, so workouts, nutrition and sleep suffers. By keeping hydrated throughout the day you’ll boost your metabolism, energy and immune system. Drinking water also regulates your body temperature, keeps your skin glowing, lubricates your joints, and gets rid of wastes through elimination and perspiration.

Decide today to make drinking water a daily habit. Keep your gallon right on your desk or counter as a reminder and sip out of a bottle or glass throughout the day. Order water first when dining out, it will save you calories and money as it is generally free. Spice up your water with lemon or get creative with fruit and herb infusions, because the better it tastes to you, the more you will drink. A little friendly competition can help you drink your fill too, invite your friends or coworkers to do a daily water challenge with you during this holiday season. Add in fun pictures with a custom hashtag on social media to inspire even more people to join you.

Cheers to a happy and healthy holiday season!