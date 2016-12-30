9 Out of the box resolutions you’ll actually keep

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Instead of losing weight or saving money, these resolutions think outside the box. If you don’t want to do something typical in 2017, try one of these 9 New Year’s resolutions.

Enjoy more play as an adult Use your turn signal Avoid social media for 30 days Don’t eat candy for 3 months. Your teeth will thank you. Make every gift you give this year. A handmade gift is more intimate than a store-bought one. Go on an electronics diet for a weekend. Step back in time to a century when cell phones, TVs and computers didn’t exist. Take a walk at a park, read a book, bake a pie, visit a friend, volunteer for an hour, window shop. Do something that unplugs you from the day-to-day noise. Milk a cow and take a farm tour. You can eat ice cream, feed goats and milk a cow at Calder Dairy & Farm in Carleton, Michigan. Read one book a month. Imagine how much your creativity will grow. Try a new lifestyle! Try minimalism. Here’s a beginner’s guide to help you get started.