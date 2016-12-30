9 Out of the box resolutions you’ll actually keep

new year 2017 resolutions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Instead of losing weight or saving money, these resolutions think outside the box. If you don’t want to do something typical in 2017, try one of these 9 New Year’s resolutions.

  1. Enjoy more play as an adult
  2. Use your turn signal
  3. Avoid social media for 30 days
  4. Don’t eat candy for 3 months. Your teeth will thank you.
  5. Make every gift you give this year. A handmade gift is more intimate than a store-bought one.
  6. Go on an electronics diet for a weekend. Step back in time to a century when cell phones, TVs and computers didn’t exist. Take a walk at a park, read a book, bake a pie, visit a friend, volunteer for an hour, window shop. Do something that unplugs you from the day-to-day noise.
  7. Milk a cow and take a farm tour. You can eat ice cream, feed goats and milk a cow at Calder Dairy & Farm in Carleton, Michigan.
  8. Read one book a month. Imagine how much your creativity will grow.
  9. Try a new lifestyle! Try minimalism. Here’s a beginner’s guide to help you get started.

