The NYE look: 9 outfit ideas for your new year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – New Year’s Eve is right around the corner. New year, new you? Begin with a confident, sexy, outfit – full of personality.

Get inspired by these 9 outfit ideas, found on Instagram!

Add a little sparkle.

Is it even NYE without a little glitter, sequins, and glam?

Getting ready for NYE party 🎉 @e.wedel #wedel #NYE #2016 A photo posted by Jessica Mercedes Kirschner © (@jemerced) on Dec 29, 2016 at 9:37am PST

Bundle up in a big fur coat.

Wearing a statement piece like a fur coat is fun, cute, and weather appropriate.

Fur for NYE is a must!!! Only 1 left of our perfectly blush colored vegan fur jacket! It's sooo good over our Eloise Bodysuit! #honoluluboutiques #nyeoutfit #nopantsparty #bskyflatlay #nowedontselltheshoes A photo posted by Bamboo Sky (@bamboosky) on Dec 29, 2016 at 12:37pm PST

Get cozy.

Staying in? Match your best friend with these cute, comfy looks.

NYE shirts are in! Be sure to stop by and let us help you pick out your perfect NYE outfit! Shirts $36 #catinacouture #nyeoutfit #heretill6 A photo posted by Catina Couture (@catinacouture) on Dec 29, 2016 at 12:37pm PST

Wear a twirly skirt.

Dance the night away in a skirt or dress that makes you feel pretty, confident, and new.

Our fav dress is back in stock. 😍 (just in time for NYE!) – #shophoney #nyedress #ootn #lace A photo posted by honey (@honeystores) on Dec 29, 2016 at 8:20am PST

Go big with a bestie.

Head to your closest vintage shops for fun finds like these.

Spice up your shoe choice.

Add some personality to your NYE outfit by adding some spunky shoes.

Add some leather.

Want a jaw-dropping look? Pair leather with something soft, and let out your inner bad a$$.

Accessorize with NYE fun.

Head to your local Meijer and grab some silly NYE accessories.

Invest in some knee-highs.

Knee high boots are all the rave right now – and for good reason.

#Tb a este genial outfit de @forevermaxi !! Excelente opción para recibir el año brillando ✨ A photo posted by 🔱 Fátima Rivera (@fatimarivera_) on Dec 29, 2016 at 10:54am PST