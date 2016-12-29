The NYE look: 9 outfit ideas for your new year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – New Year’s Eve is right around the corner. New year, new you? Begin with a confident, sexy, outfit – full of personality.

Get inspired by these 9 outfit ideas, found on Instagram!

Add a little sparkle.

Is it even NYE without a little glitter, sequins, and glam?

Bundle up in a big fur coat.

Wearing a statement piece like a fur coat is fun, cute, and weather appropriate.

Get cozy.

Staying in? Match your best friend with these cute, comfy looks.

Wear a twirly skirt.

Dance the night away in a skirt or dress that makes you feel pretty, confident, and new.

Go big with a bestie.

Head to your closest vintage shops for fun finds like these.

Spice up your shoe choice.

Add some personality to your NYE outfit by adding some spunky shoes.

Add some leather.

Want a jaw-dropping look? Pair leather with something soft, and let out your inner bad a$$.

Accessorize with NYE fun.

Head to your local Meijer and grab some silly NYE accessories.

Invest in some knee-highs.

Knee high boots are all the rave right now – and for good reason.

