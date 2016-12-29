Community space offering fun classes for families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – If you love art, in its many different forms, you’re going to love this new space. It’s a new gallery in Grand Rapids, that’s very unique. It’s called Lions & Rabbits, and every day it’s a little different. One day you might see people taking an art or yoga class, but there’s also a place where you can buy art or hold an event. Lions & Rabbits is a space for everyone! There was a ton of fun in Maranda’s studio as it was overflowing with art and fun for kids. Classes that are fun for families include: Parent & Kid art, Private Lessons, Nursery Art Making, Family Yoga, Yoga for Kids, and Pregnancy Yoga. Check out the video above to see the exciting kids classes that are offered.

Lions & Rabbits is located on Plainfield Avenue, in the Creston neighborhood of Grand Rapids. Check out more on their website.