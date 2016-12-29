5 Unexpected cocktails to try New Year’s Eve

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, which means time to party plan. Help out the host or wow your guests with these 5 incredible cocktail recipes!

Unexpected champagne punch

Champagne is a NYE staple. This punch uses cinnamon and clove, with just a splash of Grand Marnier, it’s creates a warm flavor that is oh-so-unexpected. Find the recipe here!

Midnight kiss champagne

The shaved chocolate in this champagne cocktail creates a soft, yet deep flavor. Find the recipe here!

Chandon Rum and Honey Champagne Cocktail

This classy cocktail is so unique, it will keep your guests talking about it all night! Subtle flavors of honey mixed with rich rum is a combo you won’t forget. Find the recipe here!

Cranberry spice cocktail

This crisp cocktail is full of cranberry flavor. Sipping it will keep you reminiscing about the holidays. Find the recipe here!

Bourbon cherry seltzers

Your guests will love Bourbon as the choice cocktail. This cocktail is already sweet, but if you like sweeter you can sub ginger ale for the seltzer water. Find the recipe here!