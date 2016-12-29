3 Tips to fight dry winter skin

Michele Tips Published: Updated:
dry-skin woman in towel bathroom


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Weather outside is cold and dry, likely so are you but no one likes the feeling of dry and or cracked skin. Keep your skin hydrated and smooth with these tips.

1. Eat for the weather –Stick with foods that are moist, unctuous and heavy, indulging in watery foods such as soups and avoid dry, crunchy, salty foods as often as possible. Dry foods may help further dehydrate the skin. Drink plenty of warm water and teas adding warming spice blends.

2. In winter months, dry brush skin, massage oil in to skin and THEN shower. The oil will protect the skin from the drying effects of water.

3. Stay regular with exercise. The pores tend to close up more in the winter so stick to your exercise regime and make sure to work up a sweat daily to keep the body releasing toxins through sweat.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s