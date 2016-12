GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.

The Goldbergs

8 p.m.

Adam risks being hurt in a game of paintball; Erica’s friends see through her fake boyfriend.

Speechless

8:30 p.m.

Maya DiMeo moves her family to a new school district to accommodate the needs of her son.

Modern Family

9 p.m.

Luke and Manny compete to be senior class president; Phil introduces Haley to a marketing guru.

black-ish

9:30 p.m.

Dre decides to take the family on a first-class vacation to Walt Disney World.

Match Game

10 p.m.

Cheryl Hines; Ike Barinholtz; Jack McBrayer; Josh Charles; Leah Remini; Leslie Jones.

24 Hour News 8 @ Eleven

The day’s major news events, business reports, local sports updates, weather information and tomorrow’s forecast are presented by the News 8 Team.

Jimmy Kimmel Live

11:30 p.m.

Actor Casey Affleck; Olympian Laurie Hernandez; Garth Brooks sits in with Cleto and the Cletones.

Enjoy all your favorite shows on MY ABC WOTV4. Click here to find out where to watch us.

Make sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Get updates and view pictures using #MYABCWOTV4!