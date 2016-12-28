Holiday fun for kids: New Year’s Luau at Holland Aquatic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Now that the cold weather has settled in, it can be hard to find a good place to let the kids be active. Well why not take them to the pool? Check out the video above to follow Maranda as she takes a trip to the Holland Aquatic Center. Now through December 31st, Holland Aquatic has extended hours, making it a perfect place for Winter Break fun.

Also, the video above gives a sneak peek of the goodie bags packed for Holland Aquatics New Year’s Luau party. Join West Michigan for the LAST pool party of 2016! Maranda will be attending for all the fun, games, prizes, countdown and ball drop!

Admission:

Standard: $8.00

HPSD Resident: $6.25

HCAC Members: FREE!