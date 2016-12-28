Galentine’s Day Party at the Girlfriends Fit Club

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOTV) – Girlfriends Fit Club in Holland is hosting a Galentine’s Day Party for all of you ladies that you do NOT want to miss! This local Women’s event will be the perfect day out with all your best girlfriends. You will be able to participate in multiple activities such as make-up applications followed by a photo shoot, Yoga and Barre classes, wine tasting, food from local restaurants, giveaways and more surprises may be added soon!

There will be shopping from boutique style vendors who will be selling unique items you can’t just find anywhere, as well as a fashion show updating you on the latest styles for all ages and body types for Winter and Spring!

If you are not familiar with Girlfriends Fit Club, this will be a great event to get a peak inside their uniquely designed boutique style club! Their not only a gym to help women get physically fit but they work with each woman on an individual basis to help with her mind, body and soul. In addition to their community fundraising events, they offer group classes, personal training, childcare and more!

Make sure you purchase your tickets early, spots will fill up quickly and there’s limited space. The first 50 people who register will receive a Swag Bag full of all of great gifts! Tickets are only $15 and a portion of the proceeds go to the healthy heart foundation in honor of February being Healthy Heart Month.

Details & registration:

Like Girlfriends Fit Club Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/girlfriendsfitclubholland to keep up to date on the giveaways leading up to the event.

to keep up to date on the giveaways leading up to the event. For additional event details or to register please go to our events page https://www.facebook.com/girlfriendsfitclubholland/events/

Event hours & itinerary:

*11am-3pm*

11:30am-12:15pm Hot Yoga

12:30pm-1:00pm Barre

1:00pm-1:45pm Fashion Show!

1:45pm-2:15pm Yoga

2:30pm-3:00pm Barre

2975 West Shore Drive