Celebrate 2017 with the kids at a ‘Noon’ Years Eve Party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Many kids can’t – or shouldn’t – stay up until midnight on New Year’s Eve, so a great idea to include them in the fun is to throw a Noon Year’s Eve party! Check out this list of parties in West Michigan that count down to noon or see some ideas below to throw your own!

Attend a Noon Year’s Eve Party

Countdown to Noon, Forever Curious Children’s Museum, Fennville

Saturday, December 31, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

New Year’s celebration for children with activities, play time, snacks, photo station, disco, noon balloon drop, and more! Admission: $5.

Noon Year’s Eve, Herrick District Library, Holland

Saturday, December 31, 11 a.m. – noon

Recommended for ages 18 months and up. Stories, dancing, noisemakers, and a countdown to noon. Free!

Countdown to Happy “Noon” Year, various KDL locations

Saturday, December 31, 11:30 a.m.

Countdown, noisemakers, goodies, and fun for all ages. Free at Byron Center, Caledonia, Cascade, Grandville, Kentwood, Plainfield Township, and Wyoming locations.

Throw a Noon Year’s Eve Party

PBS.org has some great ideas to throw a family-friendly New Year’s Eve party. Here’s a look at some of the highlights:

Travel the Time Zones – set clocks around the house to ring in the New Year in other time zones.

– set clocks around the house to ring in the New Year in other time zones. Make Some Noise – have kids create their own noisemakers by filling water bottles with rice, beans, coins, and other items to make a festive noise.

– have kids create their own noisemakers by filling water bottles with rice, beans, coins, and other items to make a festive noise. Flip Your Lid – gather supplies like newspaper, wrapping paper, ribbons, cardboard, or paper plates to make festive New Year’s hats.

– gather supplies like newspaper, wrapping paper, ribbons, cardboard, or paper plates to make festive New Year’s hats. Resolution Tree – Transform your Christmas tree into a Resolution Tree. Have the kids help pack away decorations and help them write resolutions on small note cards. Leave the lights on the tree and tie the note cards to the branches.

– Transform your Christmas tree into a Resolution Tree. Have the kids help pack away decorations and help them write resolutions on small note cards. Leave the lights on the tree and tie the note cards to the branches. Drop the Ball – Have the kids craft their own ball to drop at “midnight.”

>>> See the entire list of “Noon” Year’s Eve ideas from PBS