New Years Day special at OMG!Yoga

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Join Gretchen Brockman and our wellness expert Michele Fife in the beautiful new home of OMG!Yoga for a special new space, new year class. Here’s what you can expect!

Yin Vinyasa Fusion

Vinyasa is a moving yoga flow that generates breath and heat, while Yin is a slower practice that will transfer that breath and heat into deep, meditative asanas. These two styles in combination offer a unique way to balance your practice. This is an all-levels class open to ALL students of Yoga!

 

