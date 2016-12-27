New fun and games at Craig’s Cruisers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Everyone in West Michigan knows that Craig’s Cruisers is the place to be for families. They have added to the fun with a new addition of games and attractions. Check out the video above to see the new photo booth, games, and more! Soak up the last of Winter Break with special deals.

Special Holiday Rates

We’ve got a great rate for you while the kids are home from school!

Choose your Deal:

1 Buffet & 7 Attractions OR 1 Buffet, 6 Attractions & $5 Video Credit

only $30.00 per person ($51 value)!

This rate is available anytime between 12/23/16 to 01/02/17.

Ring in 2017 with your family at Craig’s Cruisers. There’s two parties to ensure a time will work for the little ones and big kids. Tickets include All you can eat buffet for 3 hours, unlimited Indoor Go-Karts, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars, Ropes Course & Frog Hopper. Plus, Unlimited Non-Redemption Video Games and party favors for all!

Join Cruiser and Ring in 2017

Join Cruiser and count down to 2017! Buy your tickets online.

2 PARTIES:

4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. OR 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Tickets are $26.99 per person

Buy your tickets before we sell out!

Limited number of tickets are available. Tickets are required to enter this event. Backpacks are prohibited from this event. All purses and handbags are subject to security check. Guests must be 16 years of age. Guests under 16 require adult supervision.