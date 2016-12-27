List: 2016 NYE happenings around West Michigan

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOTV) — The New Year is almost here! It’s time to say goodbye to 2016 and hello to 2017. Here’s a list of some of the fun happenings around West Michigan this New Year’s Eve.

Grand Rapids

JW Marriott

Ring in the new year with some bourbon and bubbles! This years party will include dueling pianos, Caribbean Reggae, a Throwback bash, and A GLOW PARTY! Package includes: overnight accommodations, one free wristband for access to the party for each adult guest registered to the room, complimentary parking, late check-out of 2 pm on January 1, and of course some festive party favors.

Subway HOT New Years Eve Party

Subway HOT New Year’s Eve Party is back for the 8th year in a row! Catch performances by GR’s Big Talent winner; Ja’Leeyna Dooley, Kevin Rudolph, Five Knives, Tryon and Carolina Liar. It all kicks off at 7 pm and the party won’t stop until midnight with the annual ball drop powered by Consumers Energy! See online for more details.

Amore Trattoria Italiana

Amore Trattoria Italiana in Comstock Park. Break out your best Venetian Mask because it’s time to celebrate the new year at the 4th annual New Year’s Eve Venetian Carnivale. Wine and dine with Amore Trattoria’s special menu for the night full of yummy foods and drinks. There will be live entertainment and a costume/mask contest where the winner will receive a $100 gift card to Amore! Call 616-785-5344 for reservations.

Desmond Jones

Join us as we bid farewell to 2016 at one of the hippest places in downtown Grand Rapids, Desmond Jones Bar and Grille. From 9 pm to 1:30 am. Enjoy some great jams, special guest appearances, and witness something RIDICULOUS that will happen at midnight. $10 cover charge.

American Legion Northeastern Post #459

Ring in the New Year @ American Legion Northeastern Post #459. Will be a delicious food menu and fabulous drinks. Bring an appetizer to share and enjoy $1 Hamm’s Drafts and $2.50 Well Drinks. Party favors and a champagne toast will be provided. Make sure to bring your dancing shoes! From 8 pm to 2 am.

Cygnus27

A News Year’s Eve celebration that’s completely over-the-top and out-of-this-world. Indulge yourself with a decadent meal this new years. 3- Course-Meal ticket option from 5 – 7 pm for $45 per person plus tax and gratuity. 5-Course-Meal ticket option from 7 pm – 1 am for $65 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reserve tickets online.

The BOB

This is the biggest New Year’s party around town with 4 stages of live entertainment, dining options at 3 award-winning restaurants, stand-up comedy, 2 dance floors, and VIP reservations. Get ready to dance right into 2017 as we celebrate with a different decade on each floor. DJ’s will be spinning your favorites from the 50’s to now all night long! Ticket purchase required. $20 per person for general admission and $60 per person with the inclusion of dinner. From 5 pm to 2 am.

Amway Grand Plaza

Celebrate the past as we look forward to the future with this 3 ballroom party new years event! Find the party you like best or hop from place to place. See online for package details. Wristbands pre-sale are available. Wristband will also grant you access to the JW Marriott’s Venetian-themed party and party at the Downtown Courtyard by Marriott.

Founders Brewing Co

Come hang out at Founder’s tap room as you kiss 2016 goodbye. Join them at their annual New Years Eve bash along with Grand Rapids Soul Club. Starts at 9 pm. Must be 21+. Prices start at $10.

Holland

Boatwerks Restaurant

Ring in 2017 in style this year with so many delicious possibilities. Come out for Boatwerks’ New Year’s Eve dinner and afterwards jam out with the Carl Webb Band. There will be special menu features, party favors, and a champagne toast at midnight. Call 616-396-0600 to reserve your spot.

CityFlats Hotel

Enjoy a New Year’s dinner menu on the rooftops before all the festivities at CityVū Bistro atop CityFlatsHotel (reservations required). Drinks and live music all night to help ring in the New Year for you and your friends! Drink specials will be available throughout the night along with a midnight champagne toast. From 9 pm to 1 am. Free admission.

Kalamazoo

Downtown Kalamazoo

Celebrate over 30 great years of entertainment and the arts in Kalamazoo this New Years Eve with several bands performing and live entertainment all night. Admission is $5 in advance and $10 the day of. Tickets will be in the form of buttons. Click here for more details on admission.

Entertainment District

This multi-venue Entertainment District in downtown Kalamazoo are going big to welcome this New Year. The party will include dinner, a variety of entertainment, champagne toast at midnight, party favors and late-night food options. The venues are – Monaco Bay, Wild Bull, The Gatsby, Times Square on 2 and The NYE Comedy Showcase in The Upper Loft, Retro Club, and Artic Square. Click here to purchase tickets online.