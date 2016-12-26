Yoga tutorial: Reverse Warrior pose

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – This Kapha pacifying Yoga pose will strengthen and tone the legs and arms while stretching the intercostal muscles. It also encourages deeper breathing and builds heat in the body. Standing with feet wide apart, right foot facing forward and left foot on a 45 degree angle. Bend right knee directly above right ankle while keeping left leg strong and lifted. Arms can start extended out to a “T” and while keeping right knee above ankle reach right arm upward. Hold the pose for 5-7 deep breaths and then try the left side. This is a great pose to beat the winter blahs and blues!

