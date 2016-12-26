Single girls guide to NYE in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- New Year’s Eve doesn’t have to be all about couples. If you’re single this New Year’s Eve step out for a night of fun in West Michigan. You don’t need a date to have a great time ringing in 2017. Here’s some fun ideas for a fabulous night.

Host a party

Invite your friends over for a fun night. Pick a theme, get dressed up and have a blast. Planning a fun party with food, games and great cocktails will keep you focused on fun. Be sure to watch the ball drop live on WOOD TV8 from downtown Grand Rapids at midnight!

Ring in the new year at one of the many theme parties around West Michigan. Think JW Marriot hotel in downtown Grand Rapids, Radisson in Kalamazoo, and more. Look for great package deals and other perks of buying your tickets ahead of time.

Grab a friend or gather your group of besties, call UBER and head for downtown because this year’s NYE party will be a blast. You don’t have to have date because you may meet your perfect match listening to live music and dancing the night away. Catch amazing performances and so much fun. It all kicks off at 7 pm and the party won’t stop until midnight with the annual ball drop powered by Consumers Energy!