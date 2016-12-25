Maranda’s 12 Days of Winter Break Fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) -You and your family don’t have to spend your Winter Break being bored! There are so many fun things to do and happening in your community this year that are right in your backyard…or at least close to it! Check our Maranda’s complete guide of Winter Break fun from December 19 through December 30 where she shares all of her ideas and suggestions to help you make the most out of your kids Winter Break.. She’s got everything from story corners to outdoor discovery centers and more! What better way to enjoy Winter Break than spending time together as a family making memories that will last a lifetime? To have a complete list of family events emailed to you each week, click here to subscribe to Maranda’s Five Star Family Fun Update.

Sunday, December 25

Christmas dinners in West Michigan

Monday, December 26

(MARANDA’S PICK) Grand Rapids Children’s Museum – Winter break

GRCM is your Winter Break Destination! Join us December 26th through January 1st for a week full of play!

Monday,Dec. 26th–We’re open 9:30-5:00! Make your own set of stamps 10:00-noon!

Family Story Time, Kent District Library (Alto Branch)

Read and sing together. Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop early literacy skills and encourage everyone in the family to share their love of reading. Siblings are welcome to attend as well.

Muskegon Winter Sports Complex

Try it all this break- ice skating, sledding, skiing, snow shoeing, and more! With inexpensive rentals, the whole family can join in on the fun. See website for details.

Tuesday, December 27

(MARANDA’S PICK) A Christmas Story The Musical, DeVos Performance Hall

Tuesday December 27 – Friday December 30

Enjoy watching one of the season’s best movies come to life on stage. This hilarious holiday musical is sure to make your season a little brighter.

Tuesday, December 20 – Friday, December 30, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

View a live indoor nativity, listen to Christmas carols and the Christmas story. See photos of Bethlehem, and participate in hands-on fun. OPEN Tuesday through Saturday – closed on Sundays and Mondays. Donations appreciated.

Science Tuesdays, Grand Rapids Public Museum

Tuesday, December 27

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Every Tuesday there are various science related activities and interactive displays all correlating to the month’s theme. This month’s theme is Snow Science. Interact with real snow, ice, and water and you can even make your own snowflakes. Free exhibit entrance with museum admission.

Wonderful Winter Animals, Kent District Library (Bryon Township Branch)

3-4 p.m.

Learn what animals do to survive and thrive in Michigan winters including animals you may find in your backyard throughout the winter. Several live animals will be included in this fun and interactive presentation by the Outdoor Discovery Center.

Lab Experience: Scratch Coding Club, Kent District Library (East Grand Rapids Branch)

Scratch is a website for eight to sixteen year olds who want to build games, interactive stories and animations through code blocks. kids will learn technical skills and help each other work on projects. Attendees encouraged to bring their own laptop with Wi-fi capabilities or to arrive early to claim one of the limited number of computers available on a first-come first-served basis.

Wednesday, December 28

Drive- In Movie, Kent District Library

Wednesday, December 28

– Cascade Township Branch, Grandville Branch, – Nelson Township / Sand Lake Branch.

Come and decorate your own “car” aka a cardboard box, eat popcorn, and watch Mo Willem’s Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! You must bring your own sturdy box for your child to sit, however supplies will be provided for decorating.

Thursday, December 29

(MARANDA’S PICK) Winter-time Walks, Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park

11:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Bundle up and go on an interactive outdoor discovery walk through the Children’s Garden. Free with admission.

Feed the Birds, Outdoor Discovery Center, Holland

1-2 p.m.

Learn how you can attract birds to your yard using feeders and plants. There will be a simple feeder assembled during the program that is ideal for offering sunflower seeds to your feathered backyard visitors.

Registration required and limited; $8 per person, $4 per person for members

Ugly Sweater Gingerbread Cookie Decoration Competition, Kent District Library (Cascade Township Branch)

2 – 4 p.m.

Put on your best “ugly Christmas sweater” and compete in this gingerbread cookie challenge. Librarian judges will assign a winner. For grades 6-12.

Holiday chocolate sculpture exhibit features historic Muskegon

Student chefs at Baker College’s Culinary Institute of Michigan (CIM) in Muskegon have created a winter wonderland of chocolate sculptures that includes replicas of some of the historic and unique buildings in downtown Muskegon. The display is open to the public Thursday-Friday, Dec. 29-30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at the CIM, 336 W. Clay Ave., Muskegon, 49440.

Friday, December 30

(MARANDA’S PICK) Winter Holiday Break, Kalamazoo Valley Museum

Friday December 30, 12 p.m.

Story time, musical performances, and breakfast…what a great combination and it’s FREE!

Owl Pellet Dissection, Outdoor Discovery Center, Holland

Find out what an owl eats by dissecting an owl pellet. $4 per person or free to members. Registration is required.

A Christmas Story The Musical, DeVos Performance Hall

Friday December 30, 7:30 p.m. Enjoy watching one of the season’s best movies come to life on stage. This hilarious holiday musical is sure to make your season a little brighter.

Christmas Light Show, Fifth Third Light Show

Through Saturday, January 3 6 p.m. – 9 p.m

See impressive animated light displays that stretch almost 2 miles long throughout the parking lots of Fifth Third Ballpark. $17 per car, $2 coupon available on website. Santa will be making a visit for the nest few days before he has to head back to the North Pole.

Merry Christmas Charlie Brown!, Grand Rapids Public Museum

Through Saturday, January 29, free with admission

Come and hang out Charlie Brown and all his friends along with over 50 other 3D animations from the classic Peanuts novelties. Kids can send letters to Santa at the writing station and have the chance to see the magic behind the making of A Charlie Brown Christmas. Don’t forget to bring the camera because there are plenty of photo opportunities for the whole family.

Muskegon Winter Sports Complex

Try it all this break- ice skating, sledding, skiing, snow shoeing, and more! With inexpensive rentals, the whole family can join in on the fun. See website for details.

ONGOING WINTER BREAK FUN

Craig’s Cruisers

They’ve got a great rate for you while the kids are home from school! Choose your Deal:

1 Buffet & 7 Attractions

OR

1 Buffet, 6 Attractions & $5 Video Credit

only $30.00 per person ($51 value)!

This rate is available anytime between 12/23/16 to 01/02/17.

Air Zoo

2016-17 Air Zoo Winter Break Family Fun Days!

Get out of the cold and join the fun at the Air Zoo during our Family Fun Days! Experience TONS of hands-on, wintery science thrills including building activities, experiments, crafts, robotics, animal science and more!

WHEN: Every Wednesday through Friday 11am – 3pm during winter break

Only $2 per person with purchase of General Admission, while supplies last!

Grand Rapids Public Museum – Snowflake Break

This holiday season, visit the GRPM and take part in a variety of family friendly programs and activities themed around history, science and culture – and our special exhibits Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown and Whales: Giants of the Deep. Visitors can make their own themed snowflakes and punched tin take home crafts, play a variety of games and more!

Holland Aquatic Center

Dec 22-31: Extended Holiday Break Open Swim -11a-3p & 6p-8:30p

Dec 24 & 25: Facility Closed

Dec 31: New Year’s Eve Luau – 1-4pm

Kalamazoo Valley Museum – Winter break

DECEMBER 26, 2016 – JANUARY 6, 2017 Free family performances have been added to this year’s holiday break offerings at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum, December 29-January 6. Storytellers Karen Czarnik, Ivory Williams, and Gwendolyn Lewis, along with musicians Gemini and Benjammin, bring years of talent to their noon shows. Theater Performances at Noon

Free

Free Karen Czarnik, Storyteller

December 27, 2016

Storyteller, musician, and teaching artist Karen Czarnik brings life to her story characters using theatrical movements, humorous voices, and songs. Her interactive stories will have the whole audience participating. She has presented over 1,500 performances and workshops throughout Michigan and the United States.

BenJammin, Musician

December 29, 2016

Audiences sing along to the songs, dance, and play instruments during Benjammin’s lively performances. A regular at the Museum for over ten years, our visitors have come to love the creativity and musical talents of Benjammin.

January 2, 2017

Williams shares the ancient art of African and African-American storytelling using humor, wit, and fun to engage audiences and spread positive messages. A professional speaker, educator, performer, and storyteller, he is a former elementary school principle, president of the Detroit Association of Black Storytellers, a member of the National Black Storytellers, and Toastmasters International.

Gemini, Musicians

January 4, 2017

Gemini, twin brother musicians Sandor and Laszlo Slomovits, have been performing since 1973 for multi-generational families who have grown up with them. Playing over a dozen instruments, including violin, guitar, slide guitar, penny whistle, folk flutes, mandolin, harmonica, percussion instruments, and bones, the performances are filled with rousing sing-alongs, hand-motion tunes, folk tales, and music from around the world. Their CDs, videos, songbooks, and revues have won many awards over the years. They are a must see for new and old fans!

Gwendolyn Lewis, Storyteller

January 6, 2017

Family literacy is at the core of all Gwendolyn Lewis does. With over 38 years of service in the Detroit Public School District, she has received awards for Outstanding Administrator and Librarian of the Year. As author of Plant a Seed– Read!! 101 Activities to Motivate You to Read and host to a family literacy radio show, she believes storytelling encourages practical life and research skills. Lewis loves engaging the audience and changing a simple story into a memorable experience. She is a member of Toastmasters International, the Detroit Association of Black Storytellers, the Detroit Story League, and The Storytellers Home of Entertainment.

$3 per person

$3 per person December 28, 2016 & January 4, 2017

1:45 p.m

The Challenger Experience is an opportunity for children and their parents to get a taste of the simulation program offered in the Challenger Learning Center. Guests will be seated inside the spacecraft and help with a spectrum analysis (you get to wear cool glasses!) during a simulated space flight. A gas leak has been detected aboard the Space Station and NASA has evacuated the crew. Now a highly trained Emergency Response Team (ERT) of astronauts must travel to the station and help identify the gas. NASA and the rest of the world are depending on them!

Mini-Missions

December 28, 2016 & January 4, 2017

3 p.m.

A mini-mission is an interactive, hands-on simulated space mission in which participants assume the roles and duties of the astronaut crew. Just like real astronauts, the crew will read and follow directions to successfully complete their mission.

$3 per person

$3 per person Season of Light

11 a.m.

Explore how fires, candles, Christmas Trees, and even Santa Claus became a part of our holiday season. Learn about astronomical events that may account for the Star of Bethlehem.

1 p.m.

Did a space rock six miles wide slam into the Earth 66 million years ago and wipe out 75 percent of all species, including the dinosaurs? Learn about Earth’s largest extinction events and celestial objects that periodically hit Earth.

2 p.m.

Travel through an amusement park that spans the Solar System. Computer generated graphics create unique but somewhat familiar rides at each of the planets.

3 p.m.

Mon, Wed, Fri

Journey back 2000 years to Bethlehem in Mystery of the Christmas Star as we seek to discover a scientific explanation for the Star the wise men followed to find the baby Jesus. This modern retelling of the Christmas story is sure to charm and captivate audiences of all ages.

3 p.m.

Tues & Thurs

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum – Winter break

GRCM is your Winter Break Destination!

Join us December 26th through January 1st for a week full of play!

Monday,Dec. 26th–We’re open 9:30-5:00! Make your own set of stamps 10:00-noon!

Tuesday, Dec. 27th– Make a beaded snowflake 10:00-noon

Wednesday, Dec. 28th–Hoop dance with Miss Audacious at 11:00 and 1:00!

Thursday, Dec. 29th–Beverly Meyer, the Music Lady, performs at 1:00 and 3:00!

Drumming & Movement with Leah and Josh at 6:00 during Thursday Night Family Night!

Friday, Dec. 30th–Sing along with Kevin Kammeraad and the Cooperfly Puppet Troupe at 11:00, 1:00, and 3:00!

Saturday, Dec. 31st–Open 9:30-4:00! Make a 2016 Memory Book 1:00-3:00

**Ring in the new year at New Year’s Early Eve! Call 616-235-4726 for tickets!

Sunday, Jan. 1st–Happy New Year! We’re open noon-5:00