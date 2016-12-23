Holiday recipe: Cute and easy veggie wreath

Veggie Wreath- Margaux Drake


Grand Rapids, Mich (WOTV)– A veggie wreath is a fun twist on a simple vegetable tray for the holiday season. It’s healthy and easy. Kids can help make it too. And, it can double as a beautiful centerpiece!

Veggie Wreath- Margaux DrakeEasy Veggie Wreath, Step By Step Instructions:

  • Find a large round tray for the wreath.
  • Wash the kale and other produce. I used broccoli, summer squash, heirloom carrots, cherry tomatoes and olives (tomatoes and olives are technically fruits, however since they are savory they are veggies for this purpose).
  • Break or cut the brocolli into bite-size pieces, slice the squash into rounds and use a peeler to make the carrot ribbons.
  • Place your favorite dip, try my artichoke and green peppercorn dip, in a round bowl in the center of the tray.
  • Next, line the edge with the prettiest and curliest pieces of kale.
  • Then, line the bottom of the tray with the rest of the kale.
  • Nestle in the bite-size broccoli pieces and then place the rest of the produce in a random pattern.
  • The fabric ribbon goes on last, and simply lays on top of the wreath.

veggie-wreath-2-margaux-drake

Happy Holidays
from WOTV 4 Women!

