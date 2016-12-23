Holiday recipe: Cute and easy veggie wreath

Grand Rapids, Mich (WOTV)– A veggie wreath is a fun twist on a simple vegetable tray for the holiday season. It’s healthy and easy. Kids can help make it too. And, it can double as a beautiful centerpiece!

Easy Veggie Wreath, Step By Step Instructions:

Find a large round tray for the wreath.

Wash the kale and other produce. I used broccoli, summer squash, heirloom carrots, cherry tomatoes and olives (tomatoes and olives are technically fruits, however since they are savory they are veggies for this purpose).

Break or cut the brocolli into bite-size pieces, slice the squash into rounds and use a peeler to make the carrot ribbons.

Place your favorite dip, try my artichoke and green peppercorn dip , in a round bowl in the center of the tray.

, in a round bowl in the center of the tray. Next, line the edge with the prettiest and curliest pieces of kale.

Then, line the bottom of the tray with the rest of the kale.

Nestle in the bite-size broccoli pieces and then place the rest of the produce in a random pattern.

The fabric ribbon goes on last, and simply lays on top of the wreath.

Happy Holidays

from WOTV 4 Women!