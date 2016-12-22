Last minute gift ideas for the always late and not-so organized

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – If you’re anything like me, you have at least 3 and a half more gifts to purchase before Christmas. Your close friends and family have been texting you how excited they are to give you your gift, when you haven’t even a clue what to get for them yet. You haven’t even made it to the mall! Oh gosh, the dreaded mall. Every year I tell myself “Alright Katie… next year I’m shopping ahead of time to avoid the crazy mall traffic,” and every year, on December 23rd, I end up in the same place. The mall.

Rushing around in a panic, I always find everything I need. At some point you have to come to terms with who you are… always late and not-so organized.

Here’s one of our Pinterest boards, filled with last minute gift ideas! Save time, money, and even some mall madness by checking these out before you head out.

