Gift ideas that kids can enjoy all year round

Published: Updated:
child-in-winter


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Give gifts to your kids or grandkids that keeps giving throughout the year.

1. Like a refillable popcorn bucket and a movie a month you can watch together
2. Or a new book a month you can read together
3. 12 Coupons for 12 experiences-a new adventure every month-like sledding
together, baking, crafting and more!
4. A new activity once a month-run a 5K, try a zip line, visit a new playground

This idea gives both the giver and the receiver something fun to look forward to every month!

