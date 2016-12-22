Event bringing Christmas cheer to families who need it most

Related Coverage Photos: Bethany holiday shopping event at Meijer

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOTV) – It will be an extra special holiday season for ten West Michigan families as they were selected for the Caring for Families event, thanks to Bethany Christian Services and Meijer. In the video above, Maranda speaks with George Tyndall from Bethany about their services and how these families are selected for this event. Meijer store director, Phil Morrow, adds how special it is to give back right here in West Michigan. Everyone looks forward to this important event that gives local families a very merry Christmas.

It all comes back to giving to those in need. Scott Norman from Priority Health explains how important it is to give back and build a healthy community.

These families represent different programs offered at Bethany and ranged from foster families, to refugee families, families in transition, as well as families with single parents. In the video above, Maranda speaks with the families participating about what this event means to them and their holiday season.

Meijer opened up the store to host these families, and thanks to the generosity of several West Michigan businesses and organizations, each family was treated to a pizza buffet from Craig’s Cruisers, a performance by the CARE Conservatory of Ballet, and kids were able to play with the mascots from the Fifth Third River Bank, Craig’s Cruisers, and the West Michigan Whitecaps. Grand Rapids First, Ferris State University, and Priority Health were also involved in giving these families an unforgettable holiday.

The families then had the opportunity to shop with donated money from these organizations to buy winter necessities to keep warm, household items, and fun gifts. See more about the event and the impact on these local families in the video above.