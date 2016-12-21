Your chance to be a Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Grand Rapids with a family favorite, action-packed show at the Van Andel Arena. Kids and parents will love the show filled with incredible basketball feats, slam dunks, and trick shots.

Maranda is giving away prize packages to the Harlem Globetrotters, including the chance to be an official Harlem Globetrotters “Ball Kid” The winner will receive four VIP tickets to the game on Sunday, January 22, four passes to a pre-show Meet & Greet, one Harlem Globetrotters t-shirt, one Harlem Globetrotters basketball, and an opportunity to sit on the bench during the game. There will be five winners in the contest, with the grand prize going to the official Ball Kid. Four runners-up will each receive four tickets to the game on Sunday, January 22.

Contest winners will be picked on Monday, January 9.

