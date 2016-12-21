Your chance to be a Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid!

By Published: Updated:
Harlem Globetrotters player makes a slam dunk
Photo courtesy Harlem Globetrotters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Grand Rapids with a family favorite, action-packed show at the Van Andel Arena. Kids and parents will love the show filled with incredible basketball feats, slam dunks, and trick shots.

Maranda is giving away prize packages to the Harlem Globetrotters, including the chance to be an official Harlem Globetrotters “Ball Kid” The winner will receive four VIP tickets to the game on Sunday, January 22, four passes to a pre-show Meet & Greet, one Harlem Globetrotters t-shirt, one Harlem Globetrotters basketball, and an opportunity to sit on the bench during the game. There will be five winners in the contest, with the grand prize going to the official Ball Kid. Four runners-up will each receive four tickets to the game on Sunday, January 22.

Contest winners will be picked on Monday, January 9.

Enter below:

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s