Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Ladies stepped out to mix and mingle over dessert & cocktails, while supporting a great cause. Last minute gift ideas were on display for purchase at this year’s Shoppe Soiree, inside Thousand Oaks Golf Club. All of the gifts for sale are items available at the Saint Mary’s gift shop inside the hospital. The Shoppe at Saint Mary’s is not your ordinary hospital gift shop. The shop includes baby gifts, jewelry, clothing items and décor for the home.

All sales at the gift shop will benefit The Boutique at Mercy Health located inside the Lacks Cancer Center, which offers an extensive collection of innovative products and services for those dealing with cancer.

The Shoppe at Saint Mary’s is open for holiday shopping, and all through the year.