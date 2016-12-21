Must-see family movie: ‘Sing!’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – A star is born in the movie ‘Sing’ opening at Celebration Cinema this weekend! The heartwarming story of an optimistic koala named Buster Moon who tries to save his music theater from closure by hosting a singing competition, with the prize being $1000, despite not being able to pay up. After a few mishaps, total chaos ensues! The movie also features a busy mom going after her goals against all odds, making it a great story for kids and parents alike.

Celebration Cinema recommends purchasing your tickets ahead of time with the busy holiday weekend. Picking your seats beforehand also ensures an easy movie going experience You won’t want to miss ‘Sing!’, it’s already nominated for tons of awards! Check out the video above for cute clips and details about this family movie.