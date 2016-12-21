Local teen balances normal life and acting career

WOTV 4 Women web staff Published:
taylor-groothuis


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – You may recognize Taylor Groothuis from her roles on various television shows, but a new movie premiere has brought her home to Grand Rapids. Taylor and her mother, Dana, joined Maranda in studio to talk about ‘The Pickle Recipe’.

Made in Michigan, ‘The Pickle Recipe’ is about a down on his luck party emcee, desperate for cash, who is corrupted by his shameless uncle to steal his grandmother’s top secret pickle recipe. Catch it now on Celebration Cinema.

Taylor has done 8 movies, but still continues to live a normal life in Grandville. In the video above, Taylor explains her journey getting into acting and how she balances life and a blooming career.

