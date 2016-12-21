Local man gives back to kids in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Traveling around West Michigan has allowed Maranda to find tons of local people doing amazing things. In the video above, you can meet George Lautenbach, a volunteer with North Kent Community Services. His garage has been transformed into a toy store in order to restore donated toys to give to kids in need.

North Kent Community Services is a Christian organization committed to improving the lives of all people in northern Kent County by providing access to basic needs and promoting economic independence.

