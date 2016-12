GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – A holiday tradition for many families is making treats! The queen of sweets, Kelli Basher of KMB Confections, joined Maranda to show some cool desserts. Kelli made amazing snowmen cake, yule logs, and so much more. She has been a cake decorator for 16 years, and has some major skills. Check out the video above for inspiration and tips on creating your own holiday masterpieces.

