Christmas fun for kids: 3 ways to track Santa from home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV)– When it comes to tracking Santa Claus this year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command has some competition.

Google recently rolled out its Santa Tracker, complete with interactive games for online visitors.

SuperKiddoStudio also offers a free Santa tracker app that allows you to follow the oversized elf’s every move at any time.

This is the 61st year NORAD will be actively tracking Santa, beginning Christmas Eve.

NORAD said on its site that a mistake led to the birth of its Santa tracker. The group said a department store mistakenly printed NORAD’s phone number in an ad for contacting Santa Claus, leading to numerous phone calls to the Continental Air Defense in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

NORAD’s Santa tracker has come a long way since then. The site this year includes games, videos and music.